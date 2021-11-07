'Nimblewill Nomad,' 83, is oldest to hike Appalachian Trail

Eberhart retorted, "Do you think if I complain about it it will go away?" before picking himself and pressing onward, said Odie Norman, of Huntsville, Ala., who hiked 100 miles with Nimblewill.

Eberhart's age puts him at the opposite extreme from a pair of young hikers who completed the trail during the pandemic.

A 4-year-old, Juniper Netteburg, finished her journey with her missionary parents last year, and a 5-year-old, Harvey Sutton, from Lynchburg, Va., completed the trail with his parents in August.

Eberhart actually met Sutton, known as Little Man, on the trail. The youngster "impressed the dickens out of me," Eberhart said.

Eberhart hasn't lost his desire to keep moving or to seek the sense of calm that he finds on the trail in the company of the tight-knit and diverse hiking community.

His first major hike coincided with a search for peace after lugging emotional and mental baggage that involved a divorce and losing the respect of his children, he said. He eventually found his peace, and forgiveness.