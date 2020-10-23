Pastor accused of urinating on woman on Delta flight still not ID'd

Ronald Wright, a professor of criminal law at the Wake Forest University School of Law, said that federal authorities likely are using an exception outlined in the federal Freedom of Information Act regarding criminal law enforcement matters.

FOIA has six provisions that federal authorities can use to withhold public disclosure of records or information complied for law enforcement purposes.

"In the short run, they are saying that they can withhold the (pastor's) name until the court process gets underway," said Wright, a former attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice. "Once the case get filed in federal court, the records themselves are public records.

"Normally, you are talking about a few hours before that case gets started," Wright said. "I've never run into this."

A U.S. District Court violation notice or ticket was issued to the pastor by the FBI and was forwarded to the Central Violations Bureau of the U.S. Courts, said Gina Balaya, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit. The bureau is in San Antonio.

Officials at the Central Violations Bureau can search for an individual's name who has been issued a violation notice or a ticket, said David Sellers, a spokesman for the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts.