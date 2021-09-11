SC House Speaker, other Republicans vow vaccine order fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Republicans in the South Carolina House plan to meet as soon as they can to figure out how to fight back against President Joe Biden's order that all larger businesses require their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The letter Friday to his Republican colleagues, House Speaker Jay Lucas said the president's order "goes against every notion of privacy" and promises to give Gov. Henry McMaster and state Attorney General Alan Wilson whatever help they need to fight it with state executive orders or lawsuits.

Republicans McMaster and Wilson also have also vowed action against the order and Lucas said they may have to lead for now because the General Assembly is not in session and can only come back into special session for only a few items like the budget and redistricting without a two-thirds vote. Republicans hold 81 of the chamber's 124 seats — just under that threshold.

"It serves no purpose for the majority caucus in the House to coalesce around an unenforceable, unconstitutional, improper solution to an unenforceable, unconstitutional, improper problem," Lucas wrote. "More succinctly, two wrongs do not make a right."

The Republican from Hartsville said he would try to get the House Republican caucus to meet as soon as possible.