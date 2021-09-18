Schools get the brunt of latest COVID wave in South Carolina

"I'm frustrated with the governor, with the stupid proviso, I'm frustrated that the school board won't stand up and do what's right. I wish we could take the politicalness out of it and just treat it like how any other public health issue would be treated," said Brandy Sutherland of Summerville, whose first and seventh grader had to go back to virtual school for at least a week after a year of wrestling with online classes.

A few, mostly smaller districts have passed their own mask requirements.

"I don't know how it became a debate. I don't care if it offers 1% protection. That's 1% more that I don't have today," Florence School District 1 Superintendent Richard O'Malley told his board in August before they agreed to a two-month mask rule.

The Florence district has less than a third of the COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County, which has a similar number of students and more than 800 cases since the school year began less than a month ago.

But in meetings across the state, most districts aren't comfortable going against the state rule, even if it is unclear what punishment districts who break it might face.

Harding went to the Berkeley County School District meeting in late August to tell them about her son in an unsuccessful attempt to get a temporary mask requirement.

"Last week an anti-masker said to me, 'It's sad that my children are being asked to protect yours. It's not their job. That's your job,'" she told board members. "Since when is it sad to teach our children empathy and compassion and selflessness by protecting the vulnerable?"