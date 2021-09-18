Solicitor: Man shot by trooper used stun gun in fatal fight

Authorities had said Vereen then crashed his vehicle into a utility building and started running.

Benton then pursued Vereen and deployed a Taser, Richardson said. The two proceeded to wrestle, with the trooper dropping the stun gun at one point. Vereen bit the trooper and used the dropped Taser on Benton several times before Benton shot him, the solicitor added, referencing photos of stings on the trooper's neck and bite marks.

The trooper was not wearing a body camera, Richardson said, noting that some but not all state troopers have the equipment. A state law passed in 2015, following the police killing of Walter Scott in North Charleston, required public-facing police officers to don the cameras but didn't provide any funding.

Richardson said he had already shown the surveillance footage to Vereen's family on Thursday in an effort to provide transparency and curb misinformation as the investigation into whether Benton was justified in drawing his gun could take weeks or longer.

"Obviously, we knew they were going to be upset. You can't lose a family member and not. But we wanted, at least, for them to be able to see what we were seeing," Richardson said.