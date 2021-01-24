Some Black Southern Baptists feel shut out by white leaders

The presidents apologized for not consulting Black pastors and met with some of them Jan. 6, but have not wavered in their rejection of critical race theory.

McKissic, who was in the Jan. 6 meeting, said the conversation was polite "but the outcome was not respectful to who Black people are in our history."

He's likely to remain in the SBC until the June meeting but is prepared to exit then if the delegates ratify the presidents' stance on critical race theory as official policy.

"if they adopt that statement in June, it would be the feeling to me that people you trusted hit you in the face with a baseball bat," McKissic said.

Another possible trigger for him would be if delegates rescind a 2019 resolution that included a positive reference to critical race theory, suggesting it could be useful as an "analytical tool" as long as it was subordinate to Scripture.

The Rev. Charlie Dates of the Progressive Baptist Church in Chicago, one of the pastors who have already severed ties, said the November statement was "the last straw."