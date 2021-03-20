South Carolina judge: Abortions to continue during lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A lawsuit challenging South Carolina's new ban on most abortions is "likely to succeed," a judge wrote Friday, ruling that abortions can continue until the lawsuit is resolved.

Siding with a request from Planned Parenthood, the ruling from U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis essentially mirrors previous piecemeal extensions of an injunction halting the law. Her most recent extension had been set to expire Friday.

Lewis initially suspended the " South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act " on its second day in effect, following a lawsuit from Planned Parenthood. The measure requires doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for a heartbeat in the fetus, which can typically be detected about six weeks after conception. If cardiac activity is detected, the abortion can only be performed if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest, or the mother's life is in danger.

About a dozen other states have passed similar or more restrictive abortion bans, which could take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court — with three justices appointed by Republican former President Donald Trump — were to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 court decision supporting abortion rights. Federal law supersedes state law.