Survivors remember Pearl Harbor at home this year amid virus

He saw a plane coming over the top of a nearby building. Sailors trained the ship's guns on the aircraft and shot it down.

"I was up there where I could see it," Ganitch said.

The Pennsylvania was in dry dock at the time, which protected it from the torpedoes that pummeled so many other vessels that day. It was one of the first to return fire on the attacking planes. Even so, the Pennsylvania lost 31 men. Ganitch said a 500-pound bomb missed him by just 45 feet.

He didn't have time to think and did what he had to do.

"You realize that we're in the war itself, and that things had changed," he said.

The USS Arizona suffered a much worse fate, losing 1,177 Marines and sailors as it quickly sank after being pierced by two bombs. More than 900 men remain entombed on the ship that rests on the seafloor in the harbor.

Altogether, more than 2,300 U.S. troops died in the attack.

They're why Ganitch likes returning to Pearl Harbor for the annual remembrance ceremony on Dec. 7.

"We're respecting them by being there, and showing up and honoring them. Cause they're really the heroes," Ganitch said.