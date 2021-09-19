'Un(re)solved' exhibit focuses on civil rights-era killings

"Un(re)solved" focuses on the federal investigation of more than 150 cold cases under a law enacted in 2008, the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act. Mississippi has 56 names in the exhibit — more than any other state.

Pamela D.C. Junior, director of the Two Mississippi Museums, said she knows relatives of two men listed in the exhibit, Benjamin Brown and James Earl Green.

Brown was shot to death in May 1967 during a demonstration on the campus of Jackson State College, now called Jackson State University. The Justice Department says its investigation into Brown's killing is closed because the likely shooter was a Mississippi state trooper who is deceased.

Green, a Jackson State student, was shot to death in May 1970 when law enforcement officers opened fire on campus as students were protesting against racism. An investigation into his killing remains open, according to the Justice Department.

Junior said she attended junior high in Jackson with Green's younger brothers and always wondered how they were affected by their brother's violent death.