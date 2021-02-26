US Army crowdsources ideas to combat sexual assault crisis

Last week, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at his first Pentagon news conference that reducing sexual assault is one of his top priorities and that he would introduce stronger efforts to fight it.

"We have been working at this for a long time in earnest, but we haven't gotten it right," he said.

Staff Sgt. Shameka Dudley wants to see stale SHARP training PowerPoints replaced with virtual reality scenarios that would offer soldiers a glimpse at assault and harassment scenarios through the eyes of survivors, aggressors and bystanders.

"We have this same training, and it's really not changing much," Dudley said. "The numbers are still going up."

The 28-year-old mother of five handed out virtual reality glasses to the panel as she recounted the success she's seen the method play in the treatment of veterans struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

For her, it's about understanding and empathy.

"The majority of people learn from doing, from seeing, from being able to be there," Dudley said.

Dudley says soldiers who have experienced sexual trauma can opt out of the training as it may serve as a trigger.