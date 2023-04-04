A Statesville-based manufacturer and supplier of parts for auto racing teams and owners of high-performance vehicles has agreed to a $300,000 settlement over federal allegations that it committed more than 8,300 federal violations related to tampering with emissions-control devices.

The infractions by Kooks Custom Headers Inc. – whose home webpage is dominated by information about its “Greencatted” equipment that “Removes Harmful Emissions” – involved the production and sale of what the Environmental Protection Agency classified as “aftermarket defeat devices” over a 12-month period from October 2018 to October 2019, according to an EPA summary of the March 23 consent agreement.

The parts are designed to bypass or incapacitate pollution-control systems, James Pinkney, the EPA’s acting chief of public affairs for the Southeast, explained in an email.

Emissions-control systems in vehicles play a crucial role in reducing climate-harming pollution as drivers gradually shift to electric cars and trucks.

In North Carolina, emissions from the transportation sector are the leading contributor to climate change while carbon dioxide, released into the atmosphere by gas-burning vehicles, is the primary pollutant causing the warming of the planet.

Pinkney confirmed that each of the 8,359 violations involves equipment for a separate car or truck. That many typical vehicles with fully functional emissions-control system would produce more than 38,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide in a year.

However, higher-horsepower vehicles like most of those driven by Kooks customers burn more fuel than standard vehicles, so they send more carbon dioxide into the air.

Fuel-powered vehicles also emit potentially harmful nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide.

The company

Kooks specializes in exhaust headers, which are custom-made pipe systems that transmit gases from the engine to the exhaust system faster than factory-installed equipment, increasing a vehicle’s horsepower.

The business also builds and sells exhaust systems themselves, as well as other components and accessories.

In addition to NASCAR, Kooks’ has been a supplier to racing teams from the National Hot Rod Association, International Hot Rod Association, National Muscle Car Association, National Mustang Racing Association and Sport Car Club of America, as well as NASA, according to the company’s website.

Kooks Custom Headers and two other companies, Kooks Industries Inc. and KooksWear LLC, are listed at the same 141 Advantage Place address by the N.C. Secretary of State’s office. Danielle Kryssing is listed as the registered agent for each company.

Kryssing did not respond to multiple voicemail messages left Monday and Tuesday.

Some drivers of vehicles with illegal Kooks equipment could end up being legally liable for emissions-control tampering, the EPA’s Pinkney said.

“The Clean Air Act (CAA) prohibits the manufacture, sale and installation of defeat devices and prohibits removal or tampering of emission controls installed on vehicles,” he explained. “While the CAA does not prohibit purchasing a defeat device or owning a tampered vehicle, if the purchaser installed the defeat device in their vehicle, they may have violated the CAA.”