A coalition of clean-energy advocates is asking state regulators to suspend implementation of recently approved rules on how owners of rooftop solar panels are credited by Duke Energy for unused electricity sent to the grid for use by other customers.

Savings from so-called net metering is a significant incentive for homeowners who install solar systems. Currently, Duke customers are credited for surplus electricity at the same rate they pay the utility for power when there is no sun.

Under the new rules, approved by the utilities commission March 23, customers will be credited more during times of peak demand — such as early morning in winter and evening in the heat of summer — and less when loads are lower.

Critics argue that the new rules will reduce the value of home solar panels by as much as one-third over their lifetime because owners will be credited less overall for excess electricity. That has the potential to hit residents who rely on loans to pay for their systems especially hard because they count on the monthly cost savings to offset their loan payments.

Those concerns prompted clean-energy groups to issue a filing Thursday with the N.C. Utilities asking that it delay enacting the new net-metering rules while they petition the N.C. Court of Appeals to throw out the regulations altogether.

“By gutting these financial incentives at the behest of Duke Energy, the commission is effectively discouraging homeowners from adopting rooftop solar and will stifle the state's efforts to curb power plant emissions to combat the climate crisis,” said Caroline Leary, general counsel and chief operating officer at the Environmental Working Group.

Leary and others involved in the challenge argue that a 2017 state law requires the utilities commission to perform its own analysis of how customers would be impacted financially by the changes, rather than rely on Duke Energy’s own projections.

The coalition appealing the commission’s net-metering order includes NC WARN, Sunrise Durham, 350 Triangle, 350 Charlotte, the N.C. Climate Solutions Coalition, the N.C. Alliance to Protect Our People and the Places We Live, and retired chemical engineer Donald Oulman.

‘Disappointed’ in final product

Not all clean-energy advocates and companies agree with those groups, a Duke Energy spokesman noted Thursday.

“We worked for more than a year in collaboration with rooftop solar installers, clean-energy industry associations and environmental groups” in drafting the net-metering proposal ultimately approved by the commission, said Duke’s Randy Wheeless said. “We think this ruling ... strikes a balance for new and current customers and gives them many options to transition to new net-metering rates.”

The N.C. Sustainable Energy Association, Southern Environmental Law Center, Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, Sunrun Inc. and the Solar Energy Industries Association joined Duke Energy in a November 2021 settlement agreement supporting the variable-rate net-metering rules.

But the net-metering plan that was ultimately passed did not include upfront rebates for residential solar customers sought by those organizations.

“All in all, we were disappointed to see this partial approval of the original agreement, and believe that it leaves a lot more to be desired in terms of incentives and programs designed to further accelerate rooftop solar adoption for all North Carolinians, including low- and moderate-income customers,” NCSEA spokesman Matt Abele said,

Other clean-energy groups including NC Warn continue to fight the newly approved net-metering rules.

“The N.C. Utilities Commission order defies state and federal law, defies state climate goals and supports the worst aspects of monopoly control over our energy system and public wellbeing,” NC WARN Executive Director Jim Warren said in March.

Warren’s organization sent a letter May 11 — also signed by nearly 70 other pro-solar nonprofits and businesses — to Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein urging them to push the utilities commission and Duke to revisit the net-metering rules.

“NC Warn and others are just a little out of touch with what’s going on with net metering around the country,” Duke’s Wheeless suggested.

He pointed specifically to California, which in April slashed the rate paid to new rooftop solar owners by 75%.

“A lot of people believe there’s a subsidy that rooftop solar customers were getting to the detriment of non-rooftop solar customers,” Wheeless said. “So we kind of had to strike that balance that’s fair to solar and non-solar customers, but also attractive enough that the rooftop solar installers in the state can have an attractive product to offer customers in the future.”

Experts note the suggestion that non-solar customers subsidize those with panels because they pay more discounts the overall benefits of clean energy, including lower emissions and a reduced need for power generated by fossil-fuel-burning plants.

As it stands now, North Carolina’s new net-metering rules are scheduled to take effect July 1. A settlement negotiated last year by three North Carolina solar installers and included in the utilities commission’s May order will allow existing residential solar owners to continue to be credited for excess electricity at the current standard rate for up to 15 years.