North Carolina’s homebuilding industry has spent decades cultivating political influence in a state whose steady population growth is reflected in new residential developments that have spread like kudzu across former farmland and forests.

Now, the powerful N.C. Home Builders Association and its allies are exerting their accumulated political and financial muscle to block proposed energy-related updates to the state’s residential building codes.

Critics argue that those rules are already at least a decade out of date and fail to take advantage of advances that could make home ownership more affordable over time and reduce emissions that contribute to climate change.

The linchpin of the NCHBA's effort is legislation filed March 27 in the N.C. House and Senate that would strip responsibility for revisions in residential construction standards from the governor-appointed N.C. Building Code Council and prohibit updates to codes related to energy, fuel and mechanical aspects of newly built homes – scheduled for next year – until 2031.

One of two co-sponsors of the House version of that legislation has been a significant benefactor of financial backing from homebuilder-related sources.

Rep. Mark Brody, a Republican who represents Union and Anson counties, collected nearly $46,000 from more than 40 donors with ties to construction-related companies or industry groups, according to an analysis of N.C. Board of Elections data.

Those funds accounted for more than half of all campaign contributions to Brody last year.

Donations to the six-term representative included $8,100 from NCHBA; $5,600 from Ronald Jackson, owner of Quality Built Homes; $5,000 from David Cuthbertson, CEO of True Homes; $5,000 from the N.C. Manufactured and Modular Homebuilders Association; and $3,000 from the N.C. Realtors Association.

The NCHBA also gave $11,200 to Brody’s co-sponsor, Rep. Destin Hall; as well as $3,500 to Sen. Tom McInnis and $2,000 to Jim Perry, co-sponsors of the Senate version of the building code bill.

'Cozy what?

Critics have singled out Brody for what they consider his cozy ties to homebuilding industry leaders looking to benefit from the legislation he introduced.

“I don’t know that that means – being too cozy with the building industry,” he responded when asked about those suggestions. “Is it like being too cozy with the healthcare industry or the public safety industry or the agriculture industry? I mean, too cozy what? That’s just an opinion.”

Brody challenged critics to scrutinize his legislative record.

“Somebody even bringing that up sounds like it screams of desperation,” he added.

Brody noted that he works on legislation involving water and sewer issues, even though he owns a business that deals with small community wastewater systems.

Related bills “are designed, crafted to benefit the industry as a whole,” he said. “Although I may be in that industry, I still have to compete with everybody on an equal playing field.”

According to the State Government Ethics Act, lawmakers are forbidden to propose or vote on legislation that “may result in a reasonably foreseeable financial benefit” for themselves, family members, employers, clients or companies where they serve in an official capacity.

‘We’re not done’

Kim Wooten has experienced the influence of North Carolina’s homebuilding industry firsthand.

The Charlotte-area engineer, who sits on the 17-person N.C. Building Code Council, spent two years leading a committee made up of council members, licensed contractors and design professionals exploring proposed amendments to the energy-related rules for newly constructed homes.

The panel, Wooten said, included members of the NCHBA who appeared open to energy-related residential code changes.

“We had some great discussions, negotiated some compromises,” she explained. “They would bring issues before us and say, ‘You know, this is going to really be impossible for someone to do,’ and we’d say, ‘You’re right, we need to take that out.’”

That collaborative spirit began to crumble with the filing of the twin building code bills that would make the work of Wooten and her colleagues moot.

“I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa! We’re not done with our work yet,’” Wooten said. “(With) all the work that the committee has done, we weren’t aware that someone was going to bifurcate the North Carolina Building Code Council by introducing a bill that would create a separate residential building code council and perpetuate old codes.”

Among the 27-page bill’s elements is the creation of a 13-member panel to “review and consider any proposal for revision or amendment” to the N.C. Residential Code for the construction of new homes, now a responsibility of the N.C. Building Code Council.

For the proposed Residential Code Council, seven members would be appointed by the governor and six by the General Assembly. All 17 members of the North Carolina Building Code Council are appointed by the governor.

The existing council would still handle changes in building codes for commercial and multifamily construction.

Upfront cost, long-term savings

States adopt their own building codes based on standards recommended by the International Code Council. The ICC “model code” is updated every three years, and the N.C. Building Code Council has the authority to “periodically revise and amend” state codes.

But state law limits residential building code changes to once every six years. The latest home-related adjustments became effective in January 2019. The proposed building code legislation would leave existing residential codes – which have changed little since 2009 – in place until the end of the next six-year cycle, in 2031.

That would perpetuate what Wooten and energy-efficiency advocates insist is a costly trend for homeowners and the state as a whole.

“An energy-efficient home costs less to operate, leaving more money for homeowners and renters to make mortgage and rent payments,” Wooten said. “Studies have shown that energy-efficient homes result in fewer late payments and fewer defaults.”

A recent analysis by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory estimated that adopting the latest ICC residential building codes in North Carolina would cut energy bills for owners of new homes by nearly 19%, or about $400 per year, while adding $5,000 to the cost of construction.

The NCHBA disputes those findings and estimates the proposed energy code would add an average of $20,000 to the price of a new home in North Carolina, said Cliff Isaac, the organization’s director of codes and construction.

“NCHBA has always supported cost-effective codes that guarantee safe and affordable housing in North Carolina,” Isaac added. “Sadly, some members of the Building Code Council believe that energy efficiency is more important than making sure that all North Carolinians can participate in home ownership.”

Wooten said members of the council and other industry experts have been working on their own cost analyses, but that the Republican sponsors of the legislation undercut those and other efforts related to potential code changes.

Using the NCHBA's own itemized figures, Carl Martin, deputy commissioner and division chief at the N.C. Department of Insurance, suggested adjustments to the proposed energy-related codes related to wall framing and heating-and-air systems alone could cut the homebuilders' $20,000 increased cost estimate nearly in half.

Those and other possible compromises were put on the table in meetings this month between Wooten’s energy code committee and a separate residential code committee.

“The residential ad hoc committee, which is composed mostly of NCHBA members, voted to make no compromises,” Wooten explained. “I was just surprised because we had worked closely with the homebuilders. We thought we had a pretty good code that we put together and had some good input from them.”

‘Severe consequences’

North Carolina law puts building codes completely under state control. That means keeping current standards in place would make new homes less resilient because local governments don't have the authority to strengthen those construction rules, explained Rajesh Kapileshwari, an engineer from Winston-Salem who specializes in the design of energy-efficient, sustainable buildings.

“Our coastal communities suffer the most severe consequences of climate change and rising sea levels, but they have no power to make their buildings more efficient,” Kapileshwari said. “Were we a ‘home rule state,’ each jurisdiction would have the power to take steps and embrace codes that stand with their values and needs. It seems that because of (local governments’ inability to set their own standards), the state largely ignores the needs of those that suffer the most.”

Status quo on energy building codes also flies in the face of the state’s economic advances and growing, increasingly educated population, Wooten insisted.

“It fails to recognize North Carolina’s reputation and capabilities in the technology space,” she explained. “I don’t think anyone in 2031 is going to buy a car built to 2009 standards. I don’t know anyone in 2031 who’s going to buy an iPhone or computer built to 2009 standards. I know I wouldn’t.”

Yet out-of-date codes will allow for equipment, design and building methods no longer accepted in other states, Wooten and Kapileshwari also agreed.

“A code (compliant) building meets the bare minimum requirements to call it a legal structure,” Kapileshwari explained. “We need to do more, and not less. The news is full of harrowing stories of monster storms and climate disasters. If we want to attract talented young professionals to our state, we need to make it a greener place to live and raise families.

“‘Greening’ our codes will be better for the business community as well.”

That’s largely because future and existing North Carolina companies specializing in clean energy technology would be able to sell their products to in-state builders, some of whom already are exceeding state standards.

In the near term, the residential and energy building code committees are scheduled to convene again later this month.

In the end, though, the work of Wooten and her colleagues may largely be for naught.

“This issue of code adoption will be settled by the General Assembly, which is what NCHBA representatives have told Building Code Council members, and the energy ad hoc committee, all along,” Wooten said.

That’s just fine with the homebuilders group and others in the industry who've backed up their advocacy with contributions Brody and other lawmakers.

“NCHBA is in full support of HB 488,” the NCHBA's Isaac said.