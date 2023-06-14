Anyone damaging energy facilities, transmission lines or equipment would face up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine under legislation approved unanimously by the N.C. House Wednesday.

The Protect Critical Infrastructure Act, which also passed the Senate in March with no opposition, was introduced in response to three shooting incidents at electric substations in North Carolina this past December and January.

The most disruptive of the attacks occurred at Duke Energy facilities in Moore County in early December when two electric substations were damaged by gunfire, leaving about 45,000 customers without power during a cold snap that sent temperatures below freezing.

The FBI and Moore County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants in the days following the December attacks but no arrests have been made in those incidents or a similar one Jan. 17 on an EnergyUnited substation in Thomasville. A transformer was damaged in the Thomasville shooting but no customers lost power because of it, EnergyUnited said.

No one was injured in any of the North Carolina incidents, which came during a spate of similar assaults elsewhere in the U.S.

State government, Moore County and Duke Energy combined to offer a $75,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the Moore County attacks.

The FBI is offering its own $25,000 reward.

Sen. Tom McInnis, a Republican whose district includes Moore County, was the chief sponsor of the original Senate version of the bill, which declares it a Class 3 felony to “knowingly and willfully destroy, injure, or otherwise damage, or attempt to destroy, injure, or otherwise damage, an energy facility or obstruct, impede, or impair the services or transmissions of an energy facility.”

In addition to electricity, the legislation covers the transmission of fuels including natural gas.

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to sign the legislation into law.

Other North Carolina Class 3 felonies include second-degree forcible rape and forcible sex offense, first-degree kidnapping and embezzlement of more than $100,000. Sentences can range from 14 to 90 months.