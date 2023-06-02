State officials are giving Winston Weaver Co. 120 days to complete an environmental assessment at a former storage site where an “illicit discharge of fertilizer-laden stormwater runoff” was discovered days after a potentially explosive fire broke out at the company’s primary production facility a half-mile away.

In a letter dated Friday to Winston Weaver President Mike Spence, Thomas Moore, a hydrologist with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, instructs the company to determine the “vertical and horizontal extent of the contamination from the release” that continued for days.

Winston Weaver already is in the midst of a state-ordered in-depth evaluation of soil and groundwater at the North Cherry Street fire site. After five months of testing, a contractor hired by the company submitted an 822-page report summarizing its initial findings Jan. 31, exactly a year after the blaze that destroyed the facility was first reported.

NCDEQ in April ordered enhanced monitoring at the fire site after the initial tests uncovered the presence of fuel, “hot spots” of accumulated arsenic and high concentrations of other contaminants in soil and groundwater.

Now, the agency wants to know if similar conditions exist at the 4020 Brownsboro Road site, where Winston Weaver stored raw materials in an open-air structure exposed to the elements, prompting a rebuke and threat of a $500-a-day fine from the city of Winston-Salem.

City officials observed the “fertilizer-laden” runoff from the property Feb. 3, 2022, as did a reporter and photographer from the Journal four days later. The milky stream flowed into the street in front of the property and down a storm drain feeding into Monarcas Creek, which was the subject of a water advisory due to contamination that the city traced to the storage facility.

“It is our understanding that the runoff has been addressed in accordance with the City’s requirements,” Moore said in his Friday letter. “However, the impacts of the release to the property have not been addressed.”

It’s not clear what materials were stored at the Brownsboro facility, which is now abandoned.

Spence, the Winston Weaver president, has not responded to Journal requests for comment.

The company was cited by the N.C. Department of Labor for improperly storing ammonium nitrate at its North Cherry Street plant.

An estimated 600 tons of the highly explosive compound was present at the site at the time of the blaze. That prompted firefighters to initially retreat from the flames, which threatened to spark what Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo declared could have been “one of the worst explosions in U.S. history.”