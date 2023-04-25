With anger still lingering like jet exhaust over proposed legislation that would have removed Smith Reynolds Airport from Winston-Salem, some neighboring residents suggest they should be eligible for the same tax breaks that businesses based at the facility would get as part of “de-annexation” compromise between the city and county.

The deal reached last week would keep the airport within Winston-Salem in exchange for the creation of a legislature-approved special district for the airport that would cut city and county property taxes for onsite businesses in half.

Neighboring homeowners who deal with noise and other airport-related issues – including those who’ve experienced property damage from severe erosion of Brushy Fork Creek that they say began after trees were cleared from a 250-acre area of Smith Reynolds – want the tax cuts too, said Winston-Salem City Council member Barbara Burke, whose ward includes the airport area, during a community meeting Monday.

“They are concerned about the destruction of their property, the depreciation of their property values and the intrusion on their peace and quality of life,” Burke explained.

In addition to seeing their own future property taxes slashed in half, the residents most impacted by erosion want retroactive 50% refunds on what they were levied locally since the trees were cleared.

Neighbors also are also calling for the installation of sound barriers between their homes and the airport.

‘Quick as possible’

Mayor Allen Joines reiterated Monday during the meeting Monday at Mount Sinai Full Gospel Deliverance Center, which has an unimpeded view of Smith Reynolds’ primary runway, that a key to the de-annexation deal was a commitment by the city and county to move ahead “immediately” with efforts to stabilize Brushy Fork and prevent continued erosion-related damage.

As a jet engine roared behind the church, the mayor told three-dozen people scattered in pews that he had spoken earlier in the day with City Manager Lee Garrity about the outline for such a project.

“The first step will be to create an agreement between the city and the county, and then we have to get an engineer to come up with more detailed plans,” Joines said.

After reporting by the Journal on the neighbors’ issues with damage from what they say had once been a docile creek, airport and county officials applied late last year for a $320,000 grant from the North Carolina Land and Water Fund to pay for the bulk of the cost for a $400,000 project to shore up Brushy Fork.

However, critics complained that it would be September before the NCLWF Board of Directors even decides whether to approve the grant, and that work wouldn’t begin until next year.

“What I’ll say to you today is that the city of Winston-Salem is committed to work with the county to come up with this plan in a quick way – as quick as possible, Joines said. “It’s going to take some planning to get it all done but we’re committed to make that happen.

Funds from local storm-water fees will be used to pay for the project, the mayor added.

‘Fighting like the dickens’

The impetus for N.C. House Bill 459 – filed March 22 by Republican lawmakers Donny Lambeth, Jeff Zenger and Kyle Hall, who all represent parts of Forsyth – was a perceived competitive disadvantage for Smith Reynolds-based businesses that are taxed on planes and other property by both the city and county versus those at airports that are not.

For example, Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, Davidson County Airport in Lexington and Mid-Carolina Regional Airport in Salisbury are not within those respective city limits, so businesses there pay only county property taxes.

But city officials and residents living near the airport expressed concerns about what de-annexation could mean for that area and being excluded from discussions of the plan. The move also would cost Winston-Salem more than a half-million dollars per year in revenue, according to city and county estimates.

“We’re fighting like the dickens to keep (the airport) from being de-annexed,” Joines said.

Burke, the City Council member, said she had not explored how a 50% property tax break could be applied outside the airport.

“That was a sentiment communicated to me by community members,” she explained. “I just wanted to repeat what they have asked, and if there is a way to do it, I think we need to come up with a plan to make it happen and we need to make the request to whoever has the power to make it happen.”

When asked Monday if he would consider extending the special tax district beyond the airport itself, de-annexation bill co-sponsor Lambeth offered a one-word email reply:

“No.”

