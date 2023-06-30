Dressed in a t-shirt and jeans, a binder of notes in his hand, Gary Green stepped forward on a stage at The Dwelling and sang words that had been buried inside of him for years, words that he wants the city to hear:

“We’re one day away,” he sang, his voice confident and strong, “from losing it all.”

To all the folks who think homelessness could never happen to them, Green sounds a warning through his song. Your house could burn down. You could lose your job. You could fall into addiction.

You just don’t know.

Green continued: “But in a city like this/at a time like this/We don’t need a handout.”

Behind him, Dawn Wyrick and Booker T. James Jr., clasped hands as they joined in the chorus: “All we need is love, love, love, generous love.”

Wyrick, wearing a t-shirt that read: “Trauma doesn’t equal shame,” was raped by a family member as a child and beaten by her former husband, the weight of which left her homeless at times. James had nowhere to go after leaving prison. He sleeps in a tent while working two jobs. He’s close to having enough money for an apartment.

As for Green, a Navy veteran, he has been in and out of prison over the last 20 years, leading to housing insecurity.

The three are part of a collaboration between Authoring Action and The Dwelling, a church at Sixth and Broad streets that serves a population that is homeless or housing insecure. A nonprofit organization, Authoring Action is best known for showing young people how to tap into their creativity to tell their stories. This is the first time in Authoring Action’s 20-year history that it has worked with the city’s homeless community, said Lynn Rhoades, who co-founded the group with Nathan Ross Freeman.

Using federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act distributed by the Arts Council of Forsyth County, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and the Moravian Church Southern Province, Authoring Action worked for several weeks with five people affiliated with The Dwelling. The result of their work is “Voices from the Dwelling,” a powerful performance that includes monologues, poems, stories and songs, including Green’s moving piece, “Generous Love.”

Premiering Thursday, it continues Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. The performances are at The Dwelling, 502 N. Broad St. Reserve a seat at https://authoringaction.networkforgood.com/events/57872-voices-from-the-dwelling.

“We drive around Winston-Salem and see homelessness all the time. Some don’t want to see them or be bothered,” Rhoades said. “But we feel it’s important to see their humanity and understand that they happen to be homeless and ask how we as a community can be more compassionate and supportive.”

Sarah Avery, a program coordinator at The Dwelling, said she initially worried that the performances would equate to “trauma as entertainment” for an audience that might return home and feel as if they’ve done their part to address the city’s homeless situation.

After seeing Freeman work with the group, asking them to meditate on the themes of courage, grace and joy, she has changed her mind. At Wednesday’s dress rehearsal, she was waving her hand in the air as Green sang.

“This has made them aware of their own strength and power, to put their story out there,” she said. “No one has really cared about how they think about courage and grace and what makes them feel joy.”

A week before the performance, she sat inside the sanctuary of The Dwelling as the participants rehearsed their parts. They still had a ways to go before they were performance-ready, but they were working hard to smooth out the edges, going over portions of their monologue over and over as Freeman coached them on such things as making eye contact and projecting their voice.

“I have no idea how it’s going to work out,” Avery said, watching the scene unfold. “It might be like a beautiful dumpster fire.”

Besides diving deep on those themes of courage, grace and joy, the participants were asked to write a letter to the city about homelessness.

Tiffany Thompson, a local musician, crafted Green’s letter into lyrics and built a melody around them. She accompanies Green on guitar during the performance.

For James, the writing workshops and performances have given him an outlet he has long prayed for. A prolific writer of essays and poems that he keeps in a manila envelope, James said that when he was first approached about participating in the project, he knew it was a message from God.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by what I see God doing in my life,” he said.

Kesha Blakney’s contribution includes a soul-stirring refrain sung in a rich gospel voice. A former healthcare worker, Blakney battled mental health issues that left her housing insecure. She recently moved into an apartment.

The chance to sing and perform in public has fulfilled a longstanding wish.

“This has uplifted me,” Blakney said.

In one of her monologues, Wyrick talked about how she has been afraid to write. When she was younger, she wrote in her journal about her uncle sexual abusing her. A family member found the journal, confronted her and refused to believe what she had written. Wyrick never talked about it again. She then found herself in an abusive marriage.

After 18 years, she fled and became homeless.

When it came time to her to expound on the theme of joy, Wyrick wrote about the freedom she now feels to write about her trauma.

At the dress rehearsal Wednesday, with the sanctuary packed with young people from a camp, James stood backstage waiting to be introduced.

Asked if he were nervous, the voracious writer chose not to express his thoughts in words.

He simply pointed a finger to the sky.

