This January and February were the warmest first two months of any year on record in the Triad and much of North Carolina.

The average daily Triad temperature for January and February 2023 was 47.95 degrees, topping the previous mark of 47.5 set in 1949, according to National Weather Service data covering 120 years from a station now housed at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The PTI statistics are typically used for historical analyses because they’re the longest uninterrupted stretch of climatological data for the region.

Why does record-setting warmth for the first two months of the year matter? A half-dozen North Carolina climate and nature experts offered their thoughts.

Nature 'confused'

“For me, it's personal,” said North Carolina State Climatologist Kathleen Dello. “As an allergy sufferer, I found I had to start taking daily medicine closer to Valentine's Day instead of mid-March, because everything is blooming and flowering so early.”

This February’s average Triad temperature of 50.8 degrees — the second-highest ever recorded — was actually nearly 2 degrees warmer than the normal average for March.

“The trees and flowers are confused,” Dello added. “But these experiences are how we personally feel climate change.”

In fact, six of the last seven Februarys in the Triad have been at least 1.5 degrees warmer than the average for the past three decades. So a balmy start this year didn’t come out of the blue, especially during a La Niña event when above-normal temperatures are common in the Southeast, noted Assistant State Climatologist and Kernersville native Corey Davis.

“However, the magnitude of our recent warm weather was still surprising,” he said. “We just don't tend to see days in the 80s in the month of February.”

This year, a reading of 81 degrees on Feb. 23 was the warmest ever recorded for that date and one of only five February days historically when the temperature reached at least 80 in the Triad. Three of those five examples have been in the last five years (2017, 2018 and 2023).

“Those are temperatures more typical of the end of May, so it's like our weather skipped an entire season ahead of schedule during those warm days over the past week or two,” Davis said. “For nature, especially plants, that's like waking up at 4 a.m. when your alarm is set for 7. It disrupted their period of dormancy that they count on during the wintertime to continue maturing, and the big risk now is that those blooms and fruits can be easily damaged if and when our temperatures drop again.”

Freeze warning

Despite overall warming, cold snaps will still interrupt stretches of higher temperatures.

“During the winter, air masses to our south are getting fairly tropical and reaching us more often,” Davis explained. “But cold air to our north is still lurking through the spring, and we seem to tap into it at some point in March or early April. That just adds to the confusion for vegetation, and even for some people, like when pollen starts coating our cars while the calendar still says it's February.”

North Carolina typically experiences freezing temperatures well past the end of March, added Ken Kunkel, a senior scientist at the North Carolina Institute for Climate Studies in Asheville.

“There is no reason to believe that, just because it has been warm in the first two months of the year, we will not experience freezes into April,” he said.

In fact, the average date of the Triad’s last post-winter freeze over the years is April 3. Nighttime Triad temperatures were forecast to come close, but not reach, freezing Tuesday and Wednesday.

Those few degrees can make a significant difference.

Just one freeze could damage exposed buds and blossoms, which could end up making yards and landscapes less lush and colorful for a season. That could pose a particular risk this year because trees are about three weeks ahead of normal in emerging from dormancy, explained Kelly Oten, assistant professor and extension specialist for forest health at N.C. State University.

"Not only are trees flowering earlier, but they're leafing out earlier and insects are 'waking up' earlier as well," she said.

Bradford pear trees — the onetime Southern landscaping staple turned scourge — are among the ambitious bloomers this year, as are saucer magnolias, ornamental cherries, paperbush and camelias, added Leslie Rose, an N.C. State extension agent in Forsyth County.

A cold snap could also eat into yields for commercial fruit growers.

Fruits such as blueberries — which bring in more than $55 million a year to North Carolina farmers, according to the N.C. State College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and are grown on dozens of small farms in the Triad — also are at risk.

As with other fruits, blueberry bushes must go through a dormant period every winter in preparation for producing fruit the following spring and summer. This so-called chilling period is directly related to the temperature.

When the weather warms, if they have gone through a sufficient chilling period, the plants begin to flower and lose their hardiness in the face of freezing temperatures.

North Carolina blueberry growers experienced the worst of that phenomenon in 2017, when extremely warm Februarys in the Southeast essentially fooled nature into thinking it was spring. Fruit trees and plants responded by blooming weeks early. But a March cold snap damaged the just-opened flowers.

Across the entire South, freezing conditions that March led to agricultural losses of more than $1 billion.

“We will have to wait and see whether that happens later in the spring," Kunkel, from the Institute for Climate Studies, said of a potential damaging freeze. "But the warm weather has certainly increased the risk of such an event.”

Warmer winter, hotter summer

Warmer winters do have their advantages of course.

“I just came back to my office from eating lunch outdoors,” Walt Robinson, a professor and co-director of the Climate Change and Society Program at N.C. State University, said recently. “So, like a lot of people, I'd be inclined to say, ‘Warm winters, bring 'em on!’”

If that seasonal trend didn’t pose significant threats, he added.

“One warm winter does not ‘prove’ global warming, but recurring warm winters certainly are consistent with it,” Robinson said. “Each year is a roll of the dice, but we are ‘loading’ the dice toward higher temperatures by putting more and more heat trapping gasses into the atmosphere.”

Across much of the U.S., including North Carolina, winters are heating up faster than any other season.

On a decade-by-decade basis, the Triad’s annual average temperature in winter — commonly defined by weather scientists as December, January and February — has increased 4.5 degrees over the past 60 years, according to an analysis of National Weather Service data.

Those averages have climbed consistently in every decade, with the biggest increase — nearly 2 degrees — over the past 10 years.

“The trend towards warmer winters will mean ecological shifts over time,” Robinson said.

Those shifts will include new species of plants — some of them invasive — in our yards and forests, he explained. Some disease-carrying pests also could end up living through winter, and additional species will move to the area as climate conditions become more welcoming.

“And, of course, the global warming that produces warmer winters also makes summers hotter, with increasing risk of heat-related illness, more days when it is just too hot to engage in outdoor activities, increasing cooling costs and more rapid onset of drought — with associated fire risk — during dry spells,” Robinson added.

But, more immediately, record warmth in the first two months of this is significant, noted Reide Corbett, dean and executive director of Integrated Coastal Programs at East Carolina State's Coastal Studies Institute.

"That is cause for some concern, or at least pause to consider what that means in the grand scheme of changes that are taking place on longer timescales," Corbett said.

While winter temperatures are rising fastest, continued year-round warming is expected, according to the North Carolina Climate Science Report, a 2020 assessment of past and projected changes authored by 15 North Carolina climate scientists, including Corbett, Robinson, Kunkel and Dello, the state climatologist.

"We will certainly see more warmer-than-usual days and months in the years to come," Corbett added. "North Carolina has a roadmap of that change (through the North Carolina Climate Science Report). Now it’s time to develop the map of how we respond."

Conditions so far this year — extremely warm and without any measurable snowfall in the Triad, which has averaged more than 7 inches of annual accumulation in this century — offer a preview of winters to come.

By the end of the century, snowfall will become rare except in mountain areas in the western part of the state, the Climate Science Report projects.

“North Carolina is warming, and we're stacking the deck with more warmer-than-normal Februarys than we are cooler ones,” Dello said. “And for the snow lovers, it's been a real drag these past few years.”

