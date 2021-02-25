Pedestrian dies after being hit on Silas Creek Parkway

A pedestrian died Thursday night after being hit by a van in the 3300 block of Silas Creek Parkway, authorities said.

The pedestrian, who was not immediately identified, stepped into the roadway, apparently trying to cross, Winston-Salem Police said in a news release. The person was struck by a northbound 1998 Chevrolet Astro van. The pedestrian was taken for medical treatment and later died.

Police identified the driver of the van as John Alan Beck, 55, of Greenwich Road in Winston-Salem. Beck remained on the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, police said.

The section of roadway, near Hanes Mall Boulevard, is not marked for a pedestrian crossing, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene about 7:30 p.m. and assumed the investigation, which is ongoing. No other information was available.

The northbound lanes of the 3300 block of Silas Creek Pkwy were closed for about three hours during the investigation.

This is the city's eighth motor-vehicle fatality of 2021 compared with two at the same time in 2020.