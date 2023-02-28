Dropping fuel prices continue to be good news for Piedmont Natural Gas customers in North Carolina.

For the second consecutive month, March bills will reflect a reduced rate approved by the N.C. Utilities Commission.

The latest reduction translates to a savings of approximately $2.33 per month, or $28 per year, for the average North Carolina residential customer, PNG said Tuesday.

That change follows approved rate decreases that began on February bills that reduced charges by $14 per month for the typical customer.

PNG said Tuesday that falling natural gas prices — driven higher in 2022 by the war in Ukraine, Europe’s ban on Russian fuel and increased exports from the U.S. — led to its request for lower rates.

The average North Carolina customer experienced an $11 monthly increase early last year.

"The downward trend in the cost of natural gas is great news for Piedmont customers," said PNG President Sasha Weintraub. "Piedmont purchases natural gas at the best price possible, so our customers can benefit from those savings."

After a spike in January bills tied to a frigid December, the rate cuts — and unseasonably warm weather in January and February — eased the burden on customers at a time of year when natural gas use overall is at its highest.

The company said it requests periodic rate adjustments to reflect fluctuations in the market price of the natural gas it buys for its customers. By law, Piedmont does not mark up the cost of natural gas and must pass through the actual cost on a dollar-for-dollar basis to customers.