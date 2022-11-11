Police are looking for the driver of dump truck that dumped a load of concrete blocks on U.S. 52, causing a multivehicle wreck.

Police are asking the public to help them find a dump truck that spilled concrete blocks onto a northbound lane on U.S. 52 this morning, causing a multivehicle wreck and traffic delays.

After dumping the concrete blocks, the truck didn't stop. The incident happened around 8:50 a.m., near the Akron Drive exit, according to a police report. There were minor injuries.

The truck has a white cab and a black or dark brown bed. It was hauling concrete blocks from a demolition site, police said.