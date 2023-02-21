Triad residents may find themselves double-checking their calendars Thursday.

The highest temperatures ever measured in the region for Feb. 23 are forecast for Thursday, and an all-time record for the entire month is possible, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s pretty crazy how different it is from normal,” Gail Hartfield, a meteorologist in the Raleigh office of the National Weather Service, said Tuesday in describing the impending unseasonable warmth.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the outlook for Thursday included high temperatures of 81 degrees. That would easily surpass the region’s existing record of 74 for Feb. 23 set in 2017, and would match the highest February readings in the 120 years of recorded weather data for the Triad.

The area also hit 81 in February of 2017, as well as in 1977 and 1930. The Triad’s warmest full month of February also was in 2017, according to weather service data.

This week’s coming warming trend in North Carolina is tied to frigid conditions in the northwestern U.S., Hartsfield explained.

“Cold air is pouring into the Intermountain West and West, and that is helping to kick up deep high pressure over the Southeast,” she said. “That is causing temperatures to rise well above normal” in the Southeast.

Highs in the Triad are expected to approach 70 Wednesday, ahead of the big warmup Thursday.

Climate connection

The year 2023 so far has been one of the balmiest ever in the Triad. Last month was the 10th-warmest January on record and, through Monday, this month has been one of the five warmest Februarys.

That’s without factoring in the coming warmup.

“The temperatures we’re going to have on Wednesday and Thursday are going to skew the monthly (average) so much just based on the departure from normal,” Hartsfield said. “It’s going to be 30 to 40 degrees above normal.”

While short blasts of heat can’t necessarily be tied directly to the heat-trapping pollution that drives up global temperatures, the frequency and intensity of those periods can be attributed to a warming Earth, experts have found.

“Weather events are becoming more frequent and more extreme, and that is linked to climate change,” Hartsfield explained. “The science is very clear on that.”

In addition to temperature extremes, severe storms also are expected to become more frequent and more intense.

Just a spark

Dry conditions and wind gusts topping 30 mph in the Triad Tuesday also combined to create an increased threat of outdoor fires.

“It’s just that time of year when we have a lot of tree litter and leaves and sticks, and they dry out pretty quickly,” Hartsfield explained. “When the wind kicks up, if there’s any spark or someone is burning leaves, it could cause rapid wildfire spread if you’re not careful.”

Similar conditions are expected to increase the likelihood of fires again Friday.

“People are encouraged to reconsider conducting burns today, as fires can quickly spread out of control under these weather conditions,” the weather service’s Raleigh office said in an advisory Tuesday. “If you do burn, use extreme caution and monitor the situation closely.”

Friday’s forecast calls for a cooldown of about 15 degrees compared to Thursday, but the expected high of 64 still would be nearly 10 degrees above normal.

Highs are not expected to reach 50 on a mostly cloudy Saturday, according to the weather service. There is a 30% chance of rain Saturday and again Sunday, when the high temperature could climb back into the mid-60s.