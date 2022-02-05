Previous report of plant fire reveals “fertilizer material” was smoldering, raising more questions from at least one resident

Adam Parrish, a spokesman for the Weaver company, declined Saturday to comment.

"I sure don't," Parrish said when asked if he had time to answer questions. "I'm busy, buddy. I appreciate it."

Still, the confirmation that a fire had been reported at the Weaver plant five weeks before the second, larger fire that prompted the creation of a one-mile “worst-case scenario” perimeter and a 3-day evacuation recommendation affecting some 6,500 area residents prompted renewed concerns and a series of questions for city officials.

“It is a concern that there were no reports about the December fire until (the Journal) asked for them,” said Jarred Whitaker, one of the residents who called 911 on Dec. 26. “That seems to indicate that the fire chief, the mayor and other city officials were unaware of this incident and it had to take some digging for it to come to light.”

Chief Trey Mayo of the Winston-Salem Fire Department said Saturday that “there was not an attempt to hide anything.”

Rather, the size and scope of last week’s fire resulted in an all-hands-on-deck approach to fighting the much larger fire and attempting to mitigate the immediate danger, he said.