Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Reynolds American Inc. plans a reclamation plant at its Tobaccoville manufacturing facility that is expected to recycle more than 60 million gallons of water a year.

The Winston-Salem-based Reynolds, a U.S. subsidiary of British American Tobacco Group (BAT), announced it has entered into an agreement with NextEra Energy Resources to incorporate the Florida-based company’s WaterHub technology at the 2-million-square-foot factory.

The system will capture wastewater, treat it and then reintroduce it for use in the facility, reducing demand on the traditional water system.

“This project is not only a first for Reynolds, but for the entire global BAT Group and is an important step toward reaching Reynolds’ water stewardship targets for 2025,” said Bernd Meyer, Reynolds’ executive vice president of operations.

Reynolds reduced water use 21% from 2017 levels as of 2022, and now recycles 75 million gallons per year, according to the company’s 2022 sustainability report.

BAT Group set a goal of cutting water use 35% from 2017 levels by 2025. The company said it reached a 33% reduction in 2022.

Reynolds said it plans to break ground on the water-treatment project in in the fall of 2023 and have the system up and running by the end of 2024.