As a Native American activist, Crystal Cavalier-Keck has journeyed thousands of miles to help protect the lives and lands of Indigenous communities.

As a member of the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation in Alamance County, Cavalier-Keck shares a unique kinship with those she’s supported at the Lower Snake River in Idaho, Bears Ears National Monument in Utah, Chaco Canyon in New Mexico, the Black Hills in South Dakota, and the lakes, rivers and wild rice waters of northern Minnesota.

Now, though, Cavalier-Keck is immersed in an especially personal advocacy effort closer to home.

The co-founder of the North Carolina-based Indigenous-rights organization 7 Direction of Service is at the center of a movement to apply “rights of nature” protections to North Carolina’s Haw River, which flows 110 miles from its headwaters in the north-central Piedmont region to the Cape Fear River just below Jordan Lake Reservoir.

An N.C. House bill, with Rep. Pricey Harrison of Guilford County as primary sponsor, would direct the state to recognize the rights of the Haw to “naturally exist, flourish, regenerate and evolve” and to be a source of “abundant, pure, clean, unpolluted water.”

The bill would also secure the right of North Carolinians to a “healthy, flourishing Haw River ecosystem,” while protecting the “collective or individual rights of Indigenous people residing in the state.”

If it becomes law, House Bill 795 would be the nation’s first state-level assignment of legal rights to a river ecosystem.

“Since time immemorial, our Indigenous communities have treated the natural world as kin,” Cavalier-Keck explained. “For us, animals and rivers are our relatives. We strive to treat them accordingly. ... HB795 applies such life-honoring values to North Carolina state law, and lays a path forward for vulnerable ecosystems across the state.”

Advocates first tapped former N.C. Rep. Ricky Hurtado as a potential sponsor of a Haw River bill, but the Alamance County Democrat lost to Republican Stephen Ross in the 2022 election.

Cavalier-Keck and others then met with Harrison — and found an enthusiastic partner.

“This issue about the rights of nature is just something I’ve been thinking about for a while,” Harrison said. “Then we had that visit and they asked if we would file a bill. They made a compelling case.”

The Center for Democratic and Environmental Rights in Spokane, Washington, worked with the Native American Caucus of the North Carolina Democratic Party to draft the legislation, which was filed April 17.

‘Treated as property’

Granting rights represents “a paradigm shift in our legal treatment of rivers,” said Grant Wilson, executive director of the Colorado-based Earth Law Center and an expert on rights of nature law.

“The status quo of our legal system is that all of nature is treated as property or human-owned or a resource,” he explained. “Instead of that, the river would be recognized as having rights just as humans have rights (and) just as corporations have rights.”

That recognition would tilt the balance between nature and people further toward the Haw.

“The idea that rivers have the right to exist, be protected, to flow, to flourish and so forth will have to be considered alongside human rights interests,” Wilson said. “It wouldn’t supersede human rights and interests, but it would be placed at the same level as human rights.”

The legislation lays out implementation and enforcement provisions to guarantee and uphold the rights of the river. Those include requiring a review of all state laws, policies, practices and operations to ensure they protect the river. Restoration efforts would be required to remedy violations.

“It is something that’s painfully missing from our present-day ways of how we interact with each other legally,” Cavalier-Keck said. “I think this would be huge. It would set a precedent for other states to be able to adopt a rights of nature law.”

‘The next journey’

While similar measures have been adopted at local and tribal levels, HB795 would be the first such state-level measure, Wilson confirmed.

That’s important, he added, “because one of the challenges for the rights of nature movement in the United States has been preemption issues where higher levels of law preempt or supersede local laws,” he added.

For example, voters in Toledo, Ohio, in 2019 approved a “Lake Erie Bill of Rights” similar to HB795. The state of Ohio joined a lawsuit challenging the rights of nature amendment to the city’s municipal charter, and a federal judge eventually struck down the law as unconstitutional.

“I think the fact that (HB795) is a proposed state law is significant because you have a better chance of overcoming that preemption issue,” Wilson said. “You still have to think about the federal legal system but if it’s a state law, it’s a much stronger position.”

Cavalier-Keck and her organization are working to build support for the legislation in communities along the Haw and will be reaching out to General Assembly members on both sides of the aisle.

“We really don’t want to force this on people,” she added. “We want people to come to this decision on their own because at the end of the day, we are nature. When we die, we do walk on to the next journey. We are cremated or we are buried and our body returns to the Earth, whether it’s in the water or the soil.”