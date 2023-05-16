Winston-Salem, Greensboro and the rest of the Triad are in the crosshairs of a weather system that could bring 60-mph winds, large hail and possible tornadoes Tuesday, according to forecasters.

“Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across much of the Piedmont of North Carolina this afternoon and evening, with the highest risk over the Triad region,” the National Weather Service Raleigh Office said in an advisory Tuesday morning.

Thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of a cold front moving into the region, with the highest probability for severe weather between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., the weather service said.

The chance of rain is 60% Tuesday afternoon and 70% in the nighttime hours. As much as three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible before the wet weather moves out of the area overnight, although accumulation could be higher — and lead to flooding — if multiple storms pass over the same locations, the weather service warned.

High temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s Tuesday before dipping into the low 60s overnight.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a dry day, with a high of around 80 under partly sunny skies.

The next chance for rain will be Saturday night, according to the extended forecast.