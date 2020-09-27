Sexton: Sheriff's newscast raises eyebrows, concerns about accountability

“There’s nothing inherently wrong with speaking directly to the people so long as it doesn’t replace accountability,” Tompkins said. “FDR held fireside chats that were reassuring in a troubled time.

The questions viewers (taxpayers) need to ask themselves, Tompkins said, are straightforward.

“What are the taxpayers paying for it and what do they get for it? Is it something that adds to the sheriff’s stated mission of protecting public safety? Or is it chest-thumping?

Kimbrough said he sees the increased emphasis in public relations and communications as necessary.

“With everything that goes on around here, we’d be having a press conference every other day,” he said.

The sheriff said he’s never ducked responsibility and never will.

For proof, Kimbrough cited his handling of Neville’s death. At a news conference earlier this summer in which criminal charges against detention officers (and a contracted nurse) were announced, he admitted that “mistakes were made.”

“I’m never going to run from the truth when we’re wrong,” he said Thursday. “I’m the first one to say so when we make a mistake. And I did.”