Smith, Cummings set NCHSAA record for points in 88-74 football game

“We didn’t think we were going to score that many points,” said Farmer, a senior who is committed to Catawba, “but we did think we’d come out with a victory.”

The score was 34-28 at halftime and “it was starting get the vibe of an arena football game there for a little bit or a track meet with kids just running up and down the field,” Grimm said.

Smith coach Marcello Royal said he told his players at halftime, “I need your best effort. You guys owe me 18 points,” referring to the Cummings kickoff returns. “They got me 18 and went above and beyond. Defensively, yes, there are some things we need to work on.”

Neither team had statistics or a full scoring summary as of Saturday afternoon.

“That’s going to take a while looking at the film,” said Royal, who is in his first season as Smith’s coach.

Both programs have struggled in recent years, with the Golden Eagles going 1-10 in 2019 and Cummings finishing 2-9. Each of the two teams had surrendered at least 47 points in losing its season opener a week earlier, so it wasn’t a surprise that they gave up some points, but 162?