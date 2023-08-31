Smith Reynolds Airport has been cleared to begin a state-ordered project to stabilize erosion on a nearly 6-acre portion of the county-owned facility.

The affected area is part of a larger 250-acre tract east of the runway where trees were clear-cut beginning in 2015.

New vegetation now covers much of that section, but rain has begun to wash away a largely bare area. That’s where workers will begin adding plantings to stabilize the soil “in a couple of weeks,” said Airport Director Mark Davidson.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality recently approved the airport’s plan for the project. It was also NCDEQ that ordered the work after discovering the erosion during a site inspection in May.

“Depending upon the weather, (the work) should be done by the first week of November,” Davidson said.

The airport also is expected to learn next month whether it will be awarded a state grant for a separate project to restore severely eroded sections of Brushy Fork Creek, which runs along the property’s eastern border.

Longtime residents of Barkwood Drive — some of whom have lived there for more than 50 years — say the once-docile Brushy Fork began eating away at their property at an unprecedented rate after the 250 acres were cleared. They’ve watched as rising water toppled trees, took out fences, damaged outbuildings and opened sinkholes in yards.

In June, an 80-foot tree along the airport side tumbled across the creek, crashed into a backyard and came to rest against the homeowner’s bedroom window.

The airport agreed to handle the removal of the tree and replace a crushed fence, but residents say they’ve shelled out thousands of dollars to repair previous damage on their own.

Experts have said the airport clearing likely contributed to the creek erosion but cautioned that determining exactly how much would be difficult.

Even so, Davidson said he wanted to show the airport is a “good neighbor” by applying for a $320,000 N.C. Land and Water Fund grant to offset most of an estimated $400,000 project to restore washed out sections of the creek.

Representatives from the NCLWF — including Executive Director Will Summer — who visited the site in May said the project’s price may be higher because the work likely will involve actually creating a replacement section of stream.

The NCLWF’s board of trustees is scheduled to make final decisions on the latest round of grant applications next month.

Last year, the fund awarded more than $75 million for 137 projects.