Unhealthy air quality in the Triad Friday is expected to continue into Saturday, according to the Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection.

A plume of smoke from wildfires in Canada and New Jersey drifted into the region Friday, and winds blowing from the northeast likely will continue the trend Saturday, the county said.

Ozone levels reached the orange range Friday, which means physical activity and being outdoors could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

“In this range, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children, people with diabetes and people of lower socio-economic status are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion,” the Environmental Protection Agency warns.

The forecast points toward similar readings Saturday.

“High temperatures could reach into the upper 80s (Saturday) before storms move in from the northeast but expect air quality levels to reach the orange range again,” the county said. “These storms and air mass change should control Sunday's weather and help improve air quality.”

Temperatures reached the mid-80s Friday. Saturday should be sunny with a high near 90 degrees, the National Weather Service said Friday. There is a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and a 50% probability overnight before clear and cooler conditions prevail Sunday.

Expected highs for Sunday will be in the mid-70s.