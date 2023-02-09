A California-based firm’s plan to add rooftop solar systems at dozens of its North Carolina facilities could create the largest collection of sun-powered arrays by a single company in the state.

Public Storage Management, the nation’s largest operator of self-storage units, has filed a flurry of Reports of Proposed Construction for solar systems over the past few months with the N.C. Utilities Commission.

The company confirmed to the Journal that 59 North Carolina solar projects are either in the design, planning or installation phase. That would easily push Public Storage past the state’s current corporate solar leader in terms of total systems, retail giant Target Corporation, which has arrays on 28 facilities in the state including its store on University Parkway in Winston-Salem, according to the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association.

The 59 North Carolina properties slated for solar represent 55% of the company’s 107 facilities in the state, said Liset Marquez, a spokeswoman for Glendale, California-based Public Storage.

“We’re evaluating the remaining 48 properties in the state for solar power,” she added.

The projects submitted to the utilities commission so far represent an investment of more than $4 million and would create about 1,500 kilowatts of electric capacity, according to the reports.

Triad locations currently slated for systems are in Winston-Salem at 4191 Bethania Station Road (100 kilowatts) and 5155 Country Club Road (63 kilowatts); and in Greensboro at 5714 W. Market St. (21 kilowatts), 3010 Electra Drive (30 watts) and 3743 Battleground Ave. (117 kilowatts).

Lots of rooftop

With nearly 3,000 U.S. properties, Public Storage is an ideal candidate for solar, Marquez noted.

“We are one of the largest real estate owners and, therefore, one of the largest rooftop owners in the country,” she explained.

Companywide, a little more than 200 properties have been outfitted with solar and 600 more are under contract for installation. The company expects to hit 1,000 systems in the next few years, with no plans to stop there.

“Our goal is to design our solar projects to offset at least 100% of the property’s electricity usage,” said John Sambuco, president of asset management for Public Storage.

The solar shift is part of a years-long strategy to build sustainability into the company’s facilities, Marquez added.

“Our impact across energy consumption, carbon emission, water consumption, and waste production is about 80% lower than other property types, on average,” she said.

Public Storage says it has reduced facility-level energy consumption by 18% over last three years primarily by converting to more efficient LED lighting.

“The rollout of our solar program and other initiatives will achieve significant further reduction, which we are committed to,” Marquez said. “(And) in many cases, we seek to utilize the additional roof space for energy production to be used by others, including community solar and provision back to the grid.”