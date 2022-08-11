$1 million lottery ticket sold in Mooresville. Winner claims prize this week.

A Huntersville woman claimed a $1 million lottery prize Wednesday on a ticket she bought in Mooresville.

Marjorie Robert won the money in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing, which had a $1.3 billion jackpot. Robert will take home $710,101 after taxes.

She picked up the $2 ticket, which matched all five white balls, at a Shop N Save convenience story on Mecklenburg Highway.

North Carolina had two $1 million winners in the Mega Millions drawing July 29. The other, as yet unclaimed, ticket was sold in Charlotte.

Winners have six months to claim their prizes.

The winner of the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot — among the three biggest lottery jackpots in U.S. history — bought a ticket in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines, Illinois.