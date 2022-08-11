 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Mooresville. Winner claims prize this week.

  • 0

Here's why lucky numbers could be hurting your (already slim) lotto chances.

A Huntersville woman claimed a $1 million lottery prize Wednesday on a ticket she bought in Mooresville.

Marjorie Robert won the money in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing, which had a $1.3 billion jackpot. Robert will take home $710,101 after taxes.

She picked up the $2 ticket, which matched all five white balls, at a Shop N Save convenience story on Mecklenburg Highway.

North Carolina had two $1 million winners in the Mega Millions drawing July 29. The other, as yet unclaimed, ticket was sold in Charlotte.

Winners have six months to claim their prizes.

The winner of the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot — among the three biggest lottery jackpots in U.S. history — bought a ticket in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines, Illinois.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

2021 Taliban offensive: After one year, Afghan refugees still hope to return home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert