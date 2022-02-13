 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
13-year-old dies in Chapel Hill hotel balcony fall
0 Comments

13-year-old dies in Chapel Hill hotel balcony fall

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A teenager has died after falling from a hotel balcony in North Carolina.

Chapel Hill Police say the 13-year-old fell from a fifth-floor balcony at the Graduate Hotel on West Franklin Street Saturday just before 11 p.m.

The child landed on the third floor.

The cause of the fall is under investigation. In a press release Sunday, police did not release the name of the teen or any other details about the incident.

Once known as the Franklin Hotel, it reopened as the Graduate Hotel in 2020.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber ushered to safety after three people shot outside afterparty

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro man arrested in mall shooting
State & Regional

Greensboro man arrested in mall shooting

Lajauren Damitri Wimbush, 35, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and attempted murder in the Dec. 21 shooting. He faces multiple charges in a Jan. 6 shooting as well. In both shootings, one person was injured, police said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert