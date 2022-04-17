28 counties, including Forsyth, object to state takeover of foster-care services

Forsyth County is far from alone in expressing concerns over a proposed statewide foster-care services plan.

At least 28 counties, including Forsyth, have sent letters to state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley outlining their concerns about the state Children and Families Specialty Plan developed by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That includes most of the 14 counties that use Partners Health Management, which has Davie, Forsyth, Surry and Yadkin as members. Forsyth is by far the largest member by population.

There are also at least 14 of the 31 counties with Vaya Health, which has Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Stokes, Watauga and Wilkes as members.

Partners and Vaya are managed care organizations that handle behavioral health care in their member counties. MCOs make sure children in foster care are connected to proper health and medical care, along with other services. Under the state plan, the state would handle those tasks.

The other MCOs are Alliance Health (six counties); Eastpointe (10 counties); Sandhills (11 counties, including Davidson, Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham); and Trillium Health Resources (28 counties).

On April 7, Forsyth commissioners submitted a letter to Kinsley and deputy Medicaid secretary Dave Richard requesting permission to opt out of the state's new plan.

Richard said legislators across the state have received similar letters from other county boards of commissioners over the past month.

“The current CFSP proposal would transition many of the youth in Department of Social Services custody outside of Partners management, which would create another change too soon in an already complex system,” wrote David Plyler, chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

Forsyth commissioners and DSS staff have expressed satisfaction with Partners’ handling of foster-care service.

“The proposed single statewide plan design of the CFSP will jeopardize, rather than support, the progress we are making and targeted infrastructure we are building with Partners,” Plyler said.

On April 12, Richard told a state joint legislative oversight committee that he has received the Forsyth commissioners’ letter, but hasn’t responded.

“Forsyth has the ability to opt out, but they can’t make a pre-emptive (decision); there’s nothing to opt out of right now,” Richard said.

MCO responses

Vaya said in a statement Thursday that many of its counties "share the concerns around a statewide Children and Families Specialty Plan raised by Forsyth County leaders."

Partners said in a statement that "nearly all of our 14 counties have expressed a clear desire to have the care of the children within their child welfare systems managed locally, and not by a statewide plan."

"Frankly, most counties were not aware of details of the (state) plan until recently."

Partners said "it is our belief that stakeholders have not had the appropriate time to understand the details and express their preferences/concerns."

Vaya said commission boards in Clay, Graham, Jackson, Macon, McDowell, Mitchell, Vance and Watauga counties have sent individual letters to Kinsley "that outlined their concerns around the (state plan), and requested that NCDHHS delay issuing the plan's Request for Proposals, and instead consider a regional plans that align with MCO regions."

Vaya said individual commissioners in Alamance and Stokes have sent their own letters to Kinsley, as well as county Department of Social Services directors from Cherokee, Clay, Macon, Stokes, Swain and Watauga, and the Hayward County Health and Human Services director.

"Vaya and other MCOs have shared those concerns with NCDHHS through a variety of channels," Vaya said.

"In response to an NCDHHS survey in February 2021, Vaya answered ‘No’ to the question 'Do you agree one statewide Foster Care Plan would best meet the needs of this population?'"

Asking for patience

Richard is urging Forsyth commissioners — and other commissioners — to allow the state Children and Families Specialty Plan to be fully developed before making a final decision.

Richard said the plan is projected to cover about 31,000 youths statewide through providers already participating in the state’s Medicaid program.

About 218 youths in Forsyth have received foster-care services from Partners since Forsyth joined on Nov. 1.

“We want to create a consistency of what (services) would be available for foster children everywhere in the state,” Richard said. “There has been a broad array of support for us to do something different in this plan.”

“We want a statewide plan for fostering youth because of people moving counties, that the service array is the same across the state, so coordination is a key component of the plan,” Richard said.

With that in mind, Richard said DHHS currently is not committing to a launch date.

DHHS’ goals for a statewide plan include having “a single accountable entity serving children, youth and families no matter where they are in the state, and individuals and families having a choice of plan.”

Another primary goal is an emphasis on keeping families together whenever possible, while providing access to continuous services and maintaining treatment plans and providers when children experience a change in placement.

Tailored plans

DHHS said Tuesday that tailored plans could serve about 175,000 North Carolinians, or about 7.6% of the 2.3 million Medicaid recipients.

The launch of tailored plans, however, has been delayed until Dec. 1.

Individuals who need certain services to address a serious mental illness, serious emotional disturbance, severe substance-use disorder, intellectual or developmental disability, or traumatic brain injury may be eligible to enroll in a tailored plan.

Richard said one option for the state’s six behavioral health MCOs is to collaborate on their own statewide bid on providing services.

“I am thrilled that counties are feeling really good about their relationships with MCOs at this point,” Richard said. “Many of those counties were complaining pretty vigorously about their previous MCO relationship.

“But, it wasn’t just the Cardinal counties who said they wanted to see a statewide plan.”

Richard stressed that the statewide plan would serve children beyond those in foster care.

Rep. Gale Adcock, D-Wake, expressed concerns about duplicative efforts by the MCOs and the proposed statewide plan.

“We have a burgeoning de-facto state plan ... because these MCOs are working well together and the counties are working together to put together both a comprehensive, holistic, whole-person approach,” Adcock said.

“I wonder if we need more time for the tailored plans to come to fruition, see how that’s going to work, before we add something that could be a disruption to the children, to the families and to the system.

“If you make too many changes in either a person or a system at one time, you can crash the whole thing because you are trying to do too many good things at one time, and we want to avoid that,” Adcock said.

Adcock said counties "are asking to opt out of something they haven’t even seen yet; there’s a real message there."

