3 dead, 2 missing from flooding at Alexander County campsite

Of the two people still missing, one of them was a child about 1 year old, Gillespie said.

Fixing the roads and bridges will take time, he said.

"This is not going to be a two-day fix, a two-week fix," Gillespie said. "It will be a months-to-a-year fix."

The campground is approximately 50 miles north of Charlotte, where a portion of Interstate 85 was closed because of flooding, and city officials said emergency personnel were performing water rescues. The University of North Carolina at Charlotte told students not already on campus to stay away because of widespread flooding.

To the east, some school systems dismissed classes ahead of schedule because of the rain.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said Interstate 95 was closed in both directions in Wilson County due to rising water.

Near the coast, wet weather was expected to add to the 3.5 inches of rain that already fell in some areas. Parts of the region were expected to see up to 6 inches of rainfall, high winds or isolated tornadoes, forecasters said.

Duke Energy said approximately 3,100 customers were without electricity across North Carolina as of Thursday afternoon.