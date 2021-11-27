 Skip to main content
40 firefighters battle fire on Pilot Mountain in southeastern Surry County
40 firefighters battle fire on Pilot Mountain in southeastern Surry County

A group of 40 firefighters worked Saturday night to control a fire on Pilot Mountain in southeastern Surry County, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was reported at 5:15 p.m., said Chris Wall, a firefighter with the Pilot Knob Volunteer Fire Department in Pilot Mountain.

Firefighters from eight fire departments in Surry County responded to the fire, Wall said. Authorities are using state and local resources to control the fire, he said.

The fire is located near Three Bear Gully Trail and Pilot Knob Park Road, Wall said.

Firefighters plan to establish containment lines to control the fire that had burned an unknown amount of acres Saturday night, Wall said.

Firefighters are taking a defensive approach due to the location and the weather, Wall said.

Crews are expected to be on the scene rotating in and out for the next 24 to 48 hours, according to FOX8/WGHP, the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Pilot Mountain State Park has 14 trails, and the site is popular among people for rock climbing, fishing, camping, picnicking and hiking.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

