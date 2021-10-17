 Skip to main content
5 killed in single-vehicle crash in Raleigh
RALEIGH — Five people were killed after a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Raleigh, North Carolina, police said.

News outlets report it happened at about 6:15 a.m. on Capital Boulevard near Fairview Road.

Laura Hourigan, a spokeswoman for Raleigh police, told the News & Observer of Raleigh that the vehicle was heading downtown on Capital Boulevard "when it ran off the road to the right and struck a concrete bridge abutment."

All five people in the vehicle died from their injuries. Hourigan told the newspaper police are still working on the accident report, and she had no further information.

It was the second deadly crash in Wake County on Sunday morning.

About four hours earlier, Knightdale police Officer Ryan Hayworth, 23, died after a driver crashed into two stationary police cars parked on Interstate 540 as officers investigated an accident.

