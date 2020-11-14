'80s movie shot in N.C. resurfaces

For much of that time it was the last anyone heard of it. But Martin never forgot about it.

"I always wondered if we ended up in it or not," she said.

Earlier this year, Martin got her answer.

While baby-sitting her grandchildren, Martin said she was looking for something to watch on Netflix when she stumbled across a copy of the movie. And sure enough, about an hour into the feature, she caught sight of herself in a few shots of the crowd.

"Oh, I hollered. The grand babies came running around the corner to see what was wrong with me," said Martin. "I took a picture with my phone and sent it to (Ledford). I couldn't believe it."

Martin was also surprised to see her now deceased mother appear in a few solo shots, reacting to tricks.

"They told us to really act it up, and she did it," Martin said. "It was hard to see her there. She looked so much younger."

The story behind why Martin had to wait nearly four decades to see a movie she was an extra in is almost as outlandish as the plot of "Carnival Magic" itself.