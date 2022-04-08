 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A father and daughter die in Wilkesboro house fire

A father and his daughter died Friday from  injuries suffered in a house fire in Wilkesboro, authorities said.

James Thomas Eller, 45, and Ruby Elaine Eller, his 5-year-old daughter, were the victims, said Chief Deputy James Summers of the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office. 

The fire began about 12 a.m. Friday at 1399 Old U.S. 421  in Wilkesboro, the sheriff's office said. While firefighters were working to put out the fire, they found one victim inside the house, and that person was taken to Wilkes Medical Center, 

That victim died at the hospital, the sheriff's office said.

Firefighters found a second victim who was dead inside the house, the sheriff's office said. 

Two people escaped the burning house, and were treated by emergency medical technicians at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

State and Wilkes County officials are working to determine how the fire started, the sheriff's office said.

Firefighters from five departments, including Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro, responded to the fire, the sheriff's office said.

Helicopters, fires and turbines: Vineyards fight the spring frost

