A fire damages a house Monday in Lexington; no injuries are reported
Lexington fire

Lexington firefighters respond to a house fire at 328 Washburn St. on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

A Monday night house fire at 328 Washburn St. in Lexington displaced the four people who live there, authorities said Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

When firefighters arrived shortly after 5:30 p.m., they saw smoke coming from the rear of the home, the Lexington Fire Department said. It took 16 firefighters 12 minutes to put out the fire, said Chief Paul Jarrett of the Lexington Fire Department.

Four residents, including two adults and two children, left the house before firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire department said. The residents will stay temporarily with other family members.

The fire was contained to the kitchen area, the fire department said. Smoke and heat also damaged other areas inside the house.

The cause of the fire was related to cooking, the fire department said.

The amount of damage to the house wasn't immediately determined, Jarrett said.

