A person dies in Boone in a traffic crash involving multiple vehicles on N.C. 105

A person died Thursday in a traffic crash involving multiple vehicles on N.C. 105, authorities said.
The crash happened shortly before 4:50 p.m. on the highway near its intersection with Shaggy Mountain Road, Boone police said. There was one confirmed death.
Police declined to identify the victim because they hadn't notified the person's family of his or her death.
Boone police, Boone firefighters and Watauga County emergency medical technicians responded to the scene, police said. Investigators are reconstructing the crash.
Police will release further details about the crash when their investigation is completed, police said.
336-727-7299