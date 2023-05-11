Move over police dogs.

Some cows helped police track down a suspect in Watauga County on Tuesday, authorities said.

Boone police tried pull a man over during a traffic stop, but the man drove away, leading officers on a chase.

The man abandoned his vehicle near U.S. 421 and U.S. 221 in Deep Gap and ran into an undeveloped area, police said.

Officers were not close enough to see where the man went.

That's where the cows come in. Some cows in the field where the man was hiding led police directly to him.

Joshua Minton, 34, of Millers Creek was arrested and charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving with a license revoked and disorderly conduct, police said.

Minton was taken to the Watauga County Jail with his bond set at $20,000, police said. He is scheduled to appear June 28 in Watauga District Court.

Boone police know when to thank someone, er, something, for making the right mooove.

“In addition to thanking our officers and deputies for putting themselves in harm’s way, obviously we want to express our gratitude to the cows for their assistance,” police said in a statement.