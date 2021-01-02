After 41 years, principal retires from NC school system

"He says, 'go do what you do and be successful," Hause said. "I'll make an escape room with the Constitution, and he's just like, 'Ok! I'd like to come and see it.'"

Burch said he has seen 12 superintendents come and go in his time in CMS. After South Charlotte Middle, Burch returned to Carmel as an assistant principal before he was promoted to principal, taking over the helm of Smith Academy of International Languages. Later, he served as principal for J.M. Alexander Middle and North Mecklenburg High School, some of the largest schools in the state.

Tuttle said that at schools small and large, Burch made everybody who passed through the building feel deeply cared for. She was at school when she learned that her father was terminally ill, she said, and Burch was the first person she told. He immediately sent her home to be with family, and when she came back two weeks later, he took her aside to pray for her and her family.

"He said, 'I cannot let you start your day back with me without a prayer,'" she said. "And that was that moment for me. I've never had experience like that with a principal or leader."