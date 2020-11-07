Amazon hiring 1,700 in Charlotte area. Other companies looking to fill seasonal jobs.

And, Lowe's Home Improvement last week announced it is hiring 20,000 workers across its U.S. stores and regional distribution centers.

Company spokeswoman Jackie Hartzell told the Observer on Friday that the number of Charlotte-area hires wasn't immediately available. However, a search on the company website showed more than 75 Charlotte-area seasonal job postings.

Store positions for full-time, part-time, seasonal and overnight shifts include cashiers, customer service associates, receivers, unloaders, load pullers and sales specialists, according to the company.

Some positions are seasonal, but the company also is filling permanent full-time and part-time roles at stores and adding 2,500 workers at regional distribution centers nationwide.

The Mooresville-based company also is giving another $100 million in COVID-19 bonuses for distribution and call center workers. Full-time employees will receive $300 and part-time and seasonal workers get $150 on Nov. 13.

That's the sixth bonus payment, bringing Lowe's total for employee support during the pandemic to more than $775 million. Lowe's previously gave bonuses to hourly associates in March, May, July, August and October. Front-line associates received a temporary $2 per hour wage increase in April.

Throughout the pandemic, Lowe's hired over 155,000 associates through its seasonal hiring process, with many associates transitioning to more permanent roles, according to the company.