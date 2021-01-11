American Pickers coming to NC, looking for people with antique collections

(TNS) — The TV show American Pickers will be filming in North Carolina in March, and they're looking for people with large antique collections to be on the show.

American Pickers airs on the History Channel featuring Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz. Wolfe and Fritz travel around the country, searching through people's collections and buying antiques.

"As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics ... " according to a news release. "The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America's past along the way."

The show is looking for interesting people with unique collections that have stories behind them. Wolfe and Fritz are only interested in private collections and not stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.

Anyone who is interested can contact 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878), or email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Those interested should include their name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos.

