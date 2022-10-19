 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
An Iredell County woman dies after her SUV overturns in Wilkes County

An Iredell County woman died Wednesday after her SUV overturned in Wilkes County, authorities said.

The N.C. Highway Patrol responded at 10:35 a.m. to a vehicle crash on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road in Wilkes County, according to WGHP/FOX8, the news-gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

A 2003 Lexus RX300 was traveling north on Brushy Mountain Road when it crossed the center line, the television station reported. The vehicle then ran off the road, went down an embankment and overturned.

The driver, Barbara Houser Bellamy, 74, of Statesville died at the scene, the station reported.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons had issued a Silver Alert for Bellamy after she was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Statesville, the television station reported.

