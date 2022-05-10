Another Outer Banks house collapses into the ocean, spreading debris across Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Cape Hatteras National Seashore said Tuesday morning that another Outer Banks home has collapsed into the ocean.

The unoccupied house was at 24235 Ocean Drive in Rodanthe. The beach is closed along Ocean Drive in the coastal town to protect people from hazards related to the collapsed house and because there are more homes in the area in danger of falling, said officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

This is the second home this year to fall into the Atlantic Ocean. The first, also on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe, caved in Feb. 9, spreading debris across miles of beaches before the homeowner and volunteers organized a cleanup to deal with much of the fallout.

But smaller pieces of debris from the Feb. 9 collapse are still being picked up, the Seashore said Tuesday on the national park's Facebook page.

“Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future,” said David Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.”

Authorities said the park will work with the homeowner to coordinate a cleanup of the area. The park asks visitors who plan to pick up debris to place it in piles above the high tide line so it won't wash back into the ocean.