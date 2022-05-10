 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Another Outer Banks house collapses into the ocean, spreading debris across Cape Hatteras National Seashore

  • 0
52063945508_5e9da9f32c_k.jpg

Debris was visible on this Rodanthe beach after a home at collapsed on Ocean Drive, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore said Tuesday.

 Cape Hatteras National Seashore

Cape Hatteras National Seashore said Tuesday morning that another Outer Banks home has collapsed into the ocean.

The unoccupied house was at 24235 Ocean Drive in Rodanthe. The beach is closed along Ocean Drive in the coastal town to protect people from hazards related to the collapsed house and because there are more homes in the area in danger of falling, said officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

This is the second home this year to fall into the Atlantic Ocean. The first, also on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe, caved in Feb. 9, spreading debris across miles of beaches before the homeowner and volunteers organized a cleanup to deal with much of the fallout.

52063945388_a12969dafa_k.jpg

A beachfront home that collapsed on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe spread debris across the shoreline. Officials said more homes in the area are in danger of falling into the ocean.

But smaller pieces of debris from the Feb. 9 collapse are still being picked up, the Seashore said Tuesday on the national park's Facebook page.

“Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future,” said David Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.”

People are also reading…

Authorities said the park will work with the homeowner to coordinate a cleanup of the area. The park asks visitors who plan to pick up debris to place it in piles above the high tide line so it won't wash back into the ocean.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts gather in Arkansas to discuss future of US supply chain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert