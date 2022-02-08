Atrium forms health care partnership with Charlotte’s MLS team

Atrium Health said Monday it has signed a multi-year agreement to be the official health care provider for Charlotte’s Major League Soccer team Charlotte FC.

Atrium becomes the third founding marketing partner of the club with Ally and Centene Corp. Atrium is the parent company of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

Atrium Health will provide services to the club’s training facilities and at the club’s Captain’s Academy, a monthly community program aimed at developing leadership skills in high school students during the school year.

Atrium’s brand will be featured on the training top sleeve of both the First Team and Academy, as well as on the sleeve of the Academy’s match kits.

The agreement also will support special soccer programming, such as youth clinics, to provide access for players to learn and experience the game through qualified Charlotte FC personnel.

There also will upgrades to sections of Bank of America Stadium, such as the Play60 space on the main concourse. The Atrium Health Fit Zone will feature kid-friendly activities geared toward soccer and football, depending on the season.

