Atrium, Novant hospitals gain approval for more acute-care beds in Mecklenburg

State health regulators have approved more acute-care beds for three Atrium Health hospitals and one Novant Health Inc. hospital in Mecklenburg County.

The N.C. Division of Health Service Regulations posted Tuesday the four approvals, which were required to go through the state's certificate-of-need process.

Each project requires new construction or renovations to accommodate the new acute-care beds.

The largest involves adding up to 75 beds to Atrium's primary hospital Carolinas Medical Center, which would expand it to 1,217 beds upon completion. The approved capital expenditure is estimated at $120.47 million with the beds projected to be in use by April 2027.

Atrium's Pineville hospital is adding up to 25 beds for a total of 303 upon completion. The approved capital expenditure is estimated at $32.57 million with the beds projected to be in use by July 2023.

Atrium's University City hospital is adding up to eight beds for a total of 112 upon completion. The approved capital expenditure is estimated at $5.02 million with the beds projected to be in use by April 2023.

Novant's main hospital in Charlotte, Presbyterian Medical Center, is adding up to 15 beds for a total of 512 upon completion.

The approved capital expenditure is estimated at $289,369 because the additional beds would come from a reshuffling of beds within Novant's Charlotte market. The beds are projected to be put into use in September 2023.

In each instance, state health regulators determined that each bed expansion would not "develop more acute care beds than are determined to be needed in Mecklenburg County."

The healthcare systems "adequately documented how (their) project will promote equitable access to acute care bed services in Mecklenburg County and adequately documents how the project will maximize healthcare value for the resources expended."

Meanwhile, the division denied Forsyth Medical Center's request to add a second mobile PET/CT scanner.

However, Novant's Scotts Hill Medical Center was approved for a fixed PET scanner at a cost of $5.93 million.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.