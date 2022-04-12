 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Atrium, Novant hospitals gain approval for more acute-care beds in Mecklenburg

  • 0

State health regulators have approved more acute-care beds for three Atrium Health hospitals and one Novant Health Inc. hospital in Mecklenburg County.

The N.C. Division of Health Service Regulations posted Tuesday the four approvals, which were required to go through the state's certificate-of-need process.

Each project requires new construction or renovations to accommodate the new acute-care beds.

The largest involves adding up to 75 beds to Atrium's primary hospital Carolinas Medical Center, which would expand it to 1,217 beds upon completion. The approved capital expenditure is estimated at $120.47 million with the beds projected to be in use by April 2027.

Atrium's Pineville hospital is adding up to 25 beds for a total of 303 upon completion. The approved capital expenditure is estimated at $32.57 million with the beds projected to be in use by July 2023.

Atrium's University City hospital is adding up to eight beds for a total of 112 upon completion. The approved capital expenditure is estimated at $5.02 million with the beds projected to be in use by April 2023.

People are also reading…

Novant's main hospital in Charlotte, Presbyterian Medical Center, is adding up to 15 beds for a total of 512 upon completion.

The approved capital expenditure is estimated at $289,369 because the additional beds would come from a reshuffling of beds within Novant's Charlotte market. The beds are projected to be put into use in September 2023.

In each instance, state health regulators determined that each bed expansion would not "develop more acute care beds than are determined to be needed in Mecklenburg County."

The healthcare systems "adequately documented how (their) project will promote equitable access to acute care bed services in Mecklenburg County and adequately documents how the project will maximize healthcare value for the resources expended."

Meanwhile, the division denied Forsyth Medical Center's request to add a second mobile PET/CT scanner.

However, Novant's Scotts Hill Medical Center was approved for a fixed PET scanner at a cost of $5.93 million.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Massive great white shark was lurking off North Carolina coast, tracking shows

Massive great white shark was lurking off North Carolina coast, tracking shows

Three large great white sharks were detected off the coast of North Carolina last week, including one that is the largest male shark to be tagged by OCEARCH in Canadian waters, according to the ocean research agency that tags and tracks sharks around the world. The transmitter for Mahone, who measures 13 feet 7 inches and weighs 1,701 pounds, pinged most recently off the coast of North ...

K-9 killed in shootout between NC deputies, hiding suspect

K-9 killed in shootout between NC deputies, hiding suspect

Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s office K-9 was killed in an exchange of gunfire between deputies and a suspect hiding in a crawl space under a home. WRAL-TV reports that law enforcement officials responded to a report of an armed robbery involving the theft of a vehicle Saturday in Granville County, but only found the stolen vehicle. On Sunday morning, Granville County sheriff’s deputies determined that the suspect might be hiding in an Antioch home’s crawl space. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office helped search the crawl space. The man shot at Franklin County deputies, who returned fire. A K-9 was hit, but no one else was injured. The man crawled out and was arrested. 

Watch Now: Related Video

UK says 'all options are on the table' if Putin uses chemical weapons in Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert