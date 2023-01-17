Atrium, Wake Forest medical school break ground on Charlotte campus

Atrium Health and Wake Forest University School of Medicine broke ground Tuesday on a planned $1.5 billion Charlotte innovation district that has a 20-acre medical campus as an anchor.

Construction within the 40-acre district is slated to begin shortly with a planned 2024 opening.

The medical school campus is expected to enroll its first students in 2024, and will begin classes on the new campus in 2025. There are plans to start the first class with 48 students, with a goal of up to 100 students in future classes.

The ceremony occurred on Dr. L. Ebony Boulware's first official day as dean of the Wake Forest medical school. Boulware succeeded Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, who had served as medical school dean since July 2017.

Freischlag announced in October she would step down to concentrate on her remaining duties as chief executive of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and chief academic officer of Atrium.

Boulware also is serving as vice chief academic officer and chief science officer of Atrium. She is the first Black dean of the medical school.

The district is branded as "The Pearl" by Atrium.

The name was chosen in large part to pay homage to a park in the midtown Charlotte area formerly known as Brooklyn, which served as “a city within a city” for the African-American community until urban development projects overtook the area in the 1950s and 1960s.

The campus will be at the corner of Baxter and South McDowell streets adjacent to Interstate 277. It will be about a 10-minute walk from the main Atrium Health hospital campus in Charlotte.

The ceremony comes about six weeks after Atrium, parent of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, completed on Dec. 2 its mega-merger with Advocate Aurora that forms the nation's fifth-largest healthcare system with 67 hospitals and 150,000 employees in six states.

The combined corporate entity is named Advocate Health and based in Charlotte, with each system continuing to use its name in local markets. Advocate Aurora's primary markets are in the Chicago area and Milwaukee.

"Not only will The Pearl serve as a major engine of economic opportunity, but it will also house game-changing academic programs for learners of all degree levels and set the stage for innovative health science businesses to grow into the core companies of Charlotte’s future,” Advocate co-chief executive Eugene Woods said.

Latest development

The second Wake Forest medical school campus is serving as the academic medical research arm of Advocate.

Atrium formed a partnership with Baptist in November 2019 with the intent of establishing a Charlotte medical school.

That collaboration proved to be the catalyst that led to Atrium acquiring Baptist on Oct. 9, 2020. Charlotte is the nation’s largest city without a four-year medical school.

However, Freischlag indicated Tuesday that discussions about a Charlotte medical school campus predated the partnership by at least two years.

"This is a moment many of us have eagerly anticipated for a long time," Freischlag said. "I've been here six years and I know many of you have been waiting longer.

"I can just feel the energy and excitement as we get ready to break ground on our new medical school campus. The opportunities that lie ahead of us are just incredible."

Atrium has not disclosed how much it will spend on the medical school, but Woods said in March 2021 that the “total cost is evolving as we look at other partners who want to plant a flag here.”

Woods noted Atrium’s $3.4 billion investment commitment to Wake Forest Baptist over a 10-year period, as well as an announced $2 billion commitment to Carolinas Medical Center and the Charlotte area.

“It will be at least that level of investment, if not more,” Woods said. “It will be one of the most significant investments that this state has ever seen.”

Atrium has released illustrations of the planned medical school campus, which is to feature a seven-story main building, a large tower and a fountain area.

The Levine Center for Education will be the primary academic building for the medical school. It is named after business leader and philanthropist Howard Levine.

Levine is the retired chairman and chief executive of the Family Dollar retail chain, which was founded by his father, Leon.

Levine’s foundation has agreed to provide a $25 million gift to the Atrium foundation for the medical school.

The center also will include the Wake Forest University School of Business, Wake Forest School for Professional Studies and Carolinas College of Health Sciences.

Carolinas College of Health Sciences, based in Charlotte, is a public non-profit college owned by Atrium.

“The college currently offers associate degrees, certificate programs and several bachelor’s degrees in a variety of both online and on-campus healthcare programs, such as clinical laboratory sciences, diagnostic and imaging sciences, health sciences and general education, and nursing.

New medical dean

As medical school dean and chief science officer, Boulware will lead all aspects of the medical school, including programs to advance the clinical, research, education, innovation and community engagement missions.

Woods said the medical school could have 1,600 educators and a diverse mix of 3,200 “learners.”

Freischlag said Wake Forest medical school students already are benefiting from the future Charlotte presence.

She cited as an example that the medical school “had the highest number of applicants this year — more than 11,000 for 145 slots.”

“By offering our amazing students multiple locations where they can learn and train, each with distinct advantages, we’ll create one of the most unique medical school experiences in the country,” Freischlag said.

Boulware said the second campus will help the medical school "to even greater heights, to allow us to train a new generation of compassionate, diverse medical professionals who will help improve health across a greater region of our state, the Southeast and beyond."

Local concerns

In Winston-Salem, concerns have cropped up that the Charlotte medical school could draw resources from the local campus or even lure the medical school itself from Winston-Salem.

Freischlag said on April 10, 2019, that she and the majority of the existing medical school faculty would remain in Winston-Salem, and the Atrium hospitals will provide much of the Charlotte campus facility.

Freischlag said the Charlotte campus “will provide our students the perfect mix of expertise.”

“With the latest technology, whether students are learning in Winston-Salem or this new, second campus, their immersive experience will be second to none.

“In addition to having the opportunity to learn from some of the finest minds in academia and take part in life-changing research, Wake Forest School of Medicine students and residents will have easy access to the renowned experts practicing at our combined world-class service lines across multiple specialties.”

Wake Forest Baptist’s physical infrastructure in Winston-Salem is expected to remain mostly unchanged, and the combined Atrium is projected to expand in the downtown Innovation Quarter.

The officials have emphasized that some research, business and nonprofit groups will chose to have a presence in both districts, while Wexford Science & Technology LLC and other development officials will help steer those groups to where they best fit within the collaboration.

“There is for the first time in North America a common university and school of medicine partner ... a common clinical partner ... common programming, common entrepreneurial resources in two cities,” said Thomas Osha, executive vice president for Wexford.

That collaboration “can allow research to go to scale in Charlotte and in Winston-Salem, acting as a super corridor of activity and engagement.”

“We believe there will be a complementary set of companies in Charlotte to what is happening in Winston-Salem.”